    বাংলা

    HC asks why an independent commission shouldn't be formed to probe Bangabandhu killing

    It responds to a writ petition seeking directions on the formation of an inquiry committee to identify the people or institutions involved in the assassination plot

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 09:40 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 09:40 AM

    The High Court has questioned why an independent inquiry commission should not be constituted to investigate the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

    On Monday, the panel of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule during a hearing on a writ petition.

    The cabinet, law, finance and home secretaries have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

    Advocate Ashfaquzzoha filed the writ petition on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das in October 2021.

    Barrister Abdul Alim Miah Jewel represented the petitioner in court. The writ petition seeks the court's directions to form a committee to identify the people or institutions involved in the brutal killing of Bangabandhu on Aug 15, 1975.

    The case over Bangabandhu's killing was filed 21 years after the incident. Consequently, many of those involved in his assassination could not be named in the case as they had died by then, Barrister Jewel said after the hearing.

    "Again, many people who were not directly involved in the murder were a part of the conspiracy [to kill Bangabandhu] and later benefited from the murder. But they were not identified. Highlighting these issues, we have asked for guidance to form an independent commission of inquiry at the hearing."

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh halts Tk 87 billion plan to buy voting machines due to fund crunch
    Fund crunch halts EVM project
    The Election Commission planned to hold voting in 150 constituencies with EVMs in the next parliamentary polls
    Six sentenced to death for war crimes in Mymensingh
    6 to die for war crimes in Mymensingh
    A tribunal hands down the death penalty to the fugitives for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War
    Police arrest bus driver, his aide over death of Northern University student
    Bus driver, aide held over death of student
    Nadia, who was a passenger on her friend’s motorcycle, died after a bus hit the two-wheeler near Jamuna Future Park
    Credit: RAB
    Militants moved to Rohingya camp from hill tracts: RAB
    The anti-terror force arrested two suspected leaders of the new militant group during a raid near Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong Rohingya Camp

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher