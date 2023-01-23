HC asks why an independent commission shouldn't be formed to probe Bangabandhu killing

The High Court has questioned why an independent inquiry commission should not be constituted to investigate the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

On Monday, the panel of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule during a hearing on a writ petition.

The cabinet, law, finance and home secretaries have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Ashfaquzzoha filed the writ petition on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das in October 2021.