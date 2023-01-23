HC asks why an independent commission shouldn't be formed to probe Bangabandhu killing

The High Court has questioned why an independent inquiry commission should not be constituted to investigate the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.
On Monday, the panel of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule during a hearing on a writ petition.
The cabinet, law, finance and home secretaries have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Advocate Ashfaquzzoha filed the writ petition on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das in October 2021.
Barrister Abdul Alim Miah Jewel represented the petitioner in court. The writ petition seeks the court's directions to form a committee to identify the people or institutions involved in the brutal killing of Bangabandhu on Aug 15, 1975.
The case over Bangabandhu's killing was filed 21 years after the incident. Consequently, many of those involved in his assassination could not be named in the case as they had died by then, Barrister Jewel said after the hearing.
"Again, many people who were not directly involved in the murder were a part of the conspiracy [to kill Bangabandhu] and later benefited from the murder. But they were not identified. Highlighting these issues, we have asked for guidance to form an independent commission of inquiry at the hearing."