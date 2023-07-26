    বাংলা

    Bangladesh summons envoys from 12 countries, EU for statements on Hero Alom

    Dhaka will officially inform them of its ‘discontent’ with the statements from the US, UK, France, Germany, and other countries

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 25 July 2023, 06:14 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 06:14 PM

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned diplomats from 12 countries and the representative from the European Union after they released statements condemning the attack on Dhaka-17 by-poll independent candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom.

    An official from the ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Dhaka will officially inform the ambassadors and high commissioners of its ‘discontent’ with their statements, they said.

    Hero Alam, also a social media star, was attacked on Jul 17, while the bypoll for the Dhaka-17 seat was ongoing.

    Two days later, 12 country missions and that of the European Union issued a joint statement condemning the attack.

    Along with the EU, the other signatories to the statement were the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

    UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis issued a similar statement condemning the attack the same day.

    The foreign ministry had previously summoned UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett on Jun 20 for a tweet about Hero Alom.

