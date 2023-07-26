Bangladesh summons envoys from 12 countries, EU for statements on Hero Alom

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned diplomats from 12 countries and the representative from the European Union after they released statements condemning the attack on Dhaka-17 by-poll independent candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom.

An official from the ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Dhaka will officially inform the ambassadors and high commissioners of its ‘discontent’ with their statements, they said.

Hero Alam, also a social media star, was attacked on Jul 17, while the bypoll for the Dhaka-17 seat was ongoing.