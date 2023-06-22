Woman dials 999 after 'murdering' her husband in Dhaka’s Rayerbazar

A woman has allegedly hacked her husband to death in Dhaka's Rayerbazar.
The suspect, Banu Begum, was arrested after she dialled the national helpline number 999 to inform police about the murder on Thursday.
The victim, Shamim Mia, 40, was a pickles vendor and a middleman in the land business.
Banu got married to Shamim on May 7. They started a family at a house at Sadek Khan Road in Rayerbazar, said Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad.
“Banu wed Shamim, a native of Mymensingh, after her first husband’s death. The man had another family and three children at his ancestral home in the district’s Muktagacha Upazila.
“The couple had been fighting over various issues since they moved into the new family home," Kalam said.
Banu informed the national emergency helpline that she killed her husband while he was asleep around 3:30 am, according to Azad. Police rushed to the scene and arrested her.
Shamim’s body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Azad added.