Woman dials 999 after 'murdering' her husband in Dhaka’s Rayerbazar

A woman has allegedly hacked her husband to death in Dhaka's Rayerbazar.

The suspect, Banu Begum, was arrested after she dialled the national helpline number 999 to inform police about the murder on Thursday.

The victim, Shamim Mia, 40, was a pickles vendor and a middleman in the land business.

Banu got married to Shamim on May 7. They started a family at a house at Sadek Khan Road in Rayerbazar, said Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad.