Padma Bridge: Motorcycle ban is unlikely to go anytime soon

Public enthusiasm for a trip through the Padma Bridge has ebbed two months after its opening, but the ban on motorcycles is unlikely to go anytime soon, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

In a discussion with the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum on Wednesday, Quader said: “We’d not placed any prohibition on motorcycles on the bridge at the start, but an issue involving the vehicle made it unsuitable.”