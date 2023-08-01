    বাংলা

    US concerned over reports of intimidation, political violence at Bangladesh protests

    State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urges the government to investigate reports of violence

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 06:32 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 06:32 PM

    The United States is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

    "We encourage the government of Bangladesh to investigate reports of violence thoroughly, transparently and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account," Miller said.

