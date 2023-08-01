US concerned over reports of intimidation, political violence at Bangladesh protests

Some members of the terrorist group’s front in the Indian sub-continent are trying to join or collaborate with the regional wing of the Islamic State, according to a report
The United States is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to investigate reports of violence thoroughly, transparently and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account," Miller said.