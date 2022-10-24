Bangladesh shuts river transports to southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer

The Bangladesh authorities have suspended river transports from Sadarghat to the southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer. River vessels on the Chandpur route, however, are operating.

After a deep low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone, the Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal 7.

River ports in the southern districts were asked to hoist riverine danger signal 3, according to a special bulletin issued by the Met Office on Monday.

No river vessels are allowed to operate as long as the danger signal is effective, said Mobarak Hossain Majumdar, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.