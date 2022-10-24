    বাংলা

    Bangladesh shuts river transports to southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer

    The cyclone is likely to intensify and move northward, crossing the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday morning

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 05:12 AM

    The Bangladesh authorities have suspended river transports from Sadarghat to the southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer. River vessels on the Chandpur route, however, are operating.

    After a deep low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone, the Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal 7.

    River ports in the southern districts were asked to hoist riverine danger signal 3, according to a special bulletin issued by the Met Office on Monday.

    No river vessels are allowed to operate as long as the danger signal is effective, said Mobarak Hossain Majumdar, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

    On Monday, three launches left the Sadarghat riverport for Chandpur and two launches for Barishal’s Muladi. But no launches left for the southern districts of Bhola, Patuakhali and Jhalakathi.

    In accordance with the regional cyclone monitoring authority ESCAP, Thailand named the cyclone Sitrang, meaning 'leaf'.

    The Met Office forecast heavy to medium rain in the coastal areas and high tide swelling 5 to 7 feet higher than usual in the low-lying coastal areas.

    “As of now, Cyclone Sitrang is moving towards the coast of Bangladesh. It will intensify and move northward and cross the coastal area on Tuesday morning,” said Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rough seas can be seen at St Martin's Island in Teknaf on Monday, Oct 24, 2022 as Cyclone Sitrang nears.
    Cyclone Sitrang bears down on Bangladesh coast
    Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal 7, while the main seaport, Chattogram, will follow danger signal 6
    Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals for ports
    Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals
    Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall on the Barishal-Chattogram coast early Tuesday
    Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com, celebrates the 16th anniversary by cutting a cake with his colleagues on Sunday, Oct 23, 2022.
    Toufique Khalidi promises many more firsts
    As Bangladesh’s first internet newspaper celebrates 16 years in operation, the editor-in-chief thanks all for their support to overcome all the obstacles
    Gunfight in Myanmar frightens Bangladeshis at border again
    Gunfight frightens Bangladeshis at border again
    Some residents were returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban when the fighting resumed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher