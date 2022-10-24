Bangladesh shuts river transports to southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer

The Bangladesh authorities have suspended river transports from Sadarghat to the southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer. River vessels on the Chandpur route, however, are operating.
After a deep low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone, the Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal 7.
River ports in the southern districts were asked to hoist riverine danger signal 3, according to a special bulletin issued by the Met Office on Monday.
No river vessels are allowed to operate as long as the danger signal is effective, said Mobarak Hossain Majumdar, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.
On Monday, three launches left the Sadarghat riverport for Chandpur and two launches for Barishal’s Muladi. But no launches left for the southern districts of Bhola, Patuakhali and Jhalakathi.
In accordance with the regional cyclone monitoring authority ESCAP, Thailand named the cyclone Sitrang, meaning 'leaf'.
The Met Office forecast heavy to medium rain in the coastal areas and high tide swelling 5 to 7 feet higher than usual in the low-lying coastal areas.
“As of now, Cyclone Sitrang is moving towards the coast of Bangladesh. It will intensify and move northward and cross the coastal area on Tuesday morning,” said Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist.