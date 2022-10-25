Cyclone Sitrang decimates power supply, telecom networks in coastal areas

Meantime, long power outages decimated mobile network signals in some areas. Residents of Dhaka said they were unable to reach their relatives in the coastal areas.

Nusrat Jahan, who lives in Dhaka for her studies, failed to reach her parents in Patuakhali’s Bauphal. “The connection was breaking up when I was speaking to them in the evening. Now I can’t even reach them. The area loses mobile connections when there’s no power.”

Muntasir Mahmud Siam, a student of Dhaka’s Residential Model College, said he last spoke to his parents in Barguna’s Amtoli at 7 pm. His relatives who live near the coast of the Payra River were unreachable.

“I don’t know what will happen to them in case of a storm surge. I’ve been unable to reach my uncle and aunt since afternoon.”