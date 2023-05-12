Malaysian palm oil firms say they are not hiring from Bangladesh over recruitment concerns

Some of Malaysia's largest palm oil producers are not hiring workers from Bangladesh because of concerns over exploitative practices during recruitment, companies and labour consultants say.

Planters in the world's second-largest palm oil producer have in recent years stepped up efforts to implement ethical recruitment processes and revamp labour standards after the United States banned imports from two companies over allegations of forced labour.

Migrant workers, especially from Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Nepal, make up about 80% of the workforce on Malaysia's labour-reliant estates.

The Malaysian government suspended all hiring from Bangladesh in 2018 after allegations of corruption in the process. Despite a new labour agreement between the two countries coming into force last year, three plantation companies say their firms have not resumed hiring Bangladeshi workers.

"The main reason was due to a high rate of abscondment among the Bangladesh workers as they were not aware that they were going to work in plantation estates," IOI Plantation, which has not recruited from Bangladesh since 2018, said in an emailed response to Reuters.