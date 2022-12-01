Supreme Court stays verdict against cheque dishonour cases for due bank loans

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed for two months a High Court verdict that ordered banks and other financial institutions to stop filing cases of dishonouring of cheques for due loans.

A panel of three judges, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the stay order on Thursday.

Financial institutions use blank cheques signed by clients as a security to give them loans. If the customer fails to repay, the cheque is used to start cases over cheque dishonouring.

Mohammad Ali, a businessman, filed a plea with the High Court after BRAC Bank had sued him in such a case. The High Court on Nov 23 passed a verdict in favour of the businessman, saying the financial institutions can file a case with the Money Loan Court under the Money Loan Court Act 2003 in the event of defaults. The bank then appealed against the verdict.