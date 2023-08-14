    বাংলা

    Police say thousands of Bangladeshis gained admission to medical school with leaked questions in 16 years

    Many of these students got the MBBS degree and became doctors, according to the CID

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 08:00 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 08:00 PM

    Thousands of students cheated their way into medical schools with leaked question papers over the span of 16 years, police have said after arresting 12 suspects, including seven doctors.

    These students paid the question paper leak racket with more than 80 members billions of taka, the Criminal Investigation Department of police said in a shocking revelation on Sunday, a day after disclosing the arrests of the suspects in the last few days.

    Mohammad Ali Mia, an additional inspector general of police heading the CID, said the suspects would face money-laundering charges.

    The arrested doctors are Moyez Uddin Ahmed Prodhan, 50, Soheli Zaman, 40, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin Shovon, 48, Jobaidur Rahman Jony, 38, Zillur Hasan Rony, and Imrul Kayes, 32.

    The others are Zahir Islam Bhuiyan Moktar, 68, Rawshan Ali Himu, 45, Aktaruzzaman Tushar, 43, Zahir Uddin Ahmed Bappy, 45, and Abdul Quddus Sarker, 63.

    They leaked the question papers at least 10 times between 2001 and 2017 in the name of private tutoring and giving lessons at private coaching centres, according to the CID.

    The CID unearthed the ring while investigating a case started in July 2020.

    The arrestees named more than 100 students who got admitted by using leaked question papers, said Mohammad Ali.

    Many of these students got the MBBS degree and became doctors, he said.

    Police were checking a huge number cheques and admit cards seized during the arrests.

    Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, the alleged leader of the ring, had been arrested earlier.

    The CID found his diary with names of his associates.

    An operation is ongoing to catch them, Mohammad Ali said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Seven doctors among 12 arrested in medical college admission question paper leaks
    7 doctors held over medical college entry test paper leaks
    The arrests were made following an investigation into previous instances of question paper leaks, according to CID
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    Court sentences 8 to death for murder of man during robbery in Cox's Bazar
    8 to die for murder of man during robbery
    The victim's son-in-law is among death-row convicts, while another man gets 10 years in prison
    RAB arrests another suspect in Gazipur labour leader's murder
    Another suspect in labour leader Shahidul's murder held
    The arrest comes a day after a visiting US delegation called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain