Police say thousands of Bangladeshis gained admission to medical school with leaked questions in 16 years

Thousands of students cheated their way into medical schools with leaked question papers over the span of 16 years, police have said after arresting 12 suspects, including seven doctors.

These students paid the question paper leak racket with more than 80 members billions of taka, the Criminal Investigation Department of police said in a shocking revelation on Sunday, a day after disclosing the arrests of the suspects in the last few days.

Mohammad Ali Mia, an additional inspector general of police heading the CID, said the suspects would face money-laundering charges.