Police say thousands of Bangladeshis gained admission to medical school with leaked questions in 16 years

Thousands of students cheated their way into medical schools with leaked question papers over the span of 16 years, police have said after arresting 12 suspects, including seven doctors.
These students paid the question paper leak racket with more than 80 members billions of taka, the Criminal Investigation Department of police said in a shocking revelation on Sunday, a day after disclosing the arrests of the suspects in the last few days.
Mohammad Ali Mia, an additional inspector general of police heading the CID, said the suspects would face money-laundering charges.
The arrested doctors are Moyez Uddin Ahmed Prodhan, 50, Soheli Zaman, 40, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin Shovon, 48, Jobaidur Rahman Jony, 38, Zillur Hasan Rony, and Imrul Kayes, 32.
The others are Zahir Islam Bhuiyan Moktar, 68, Rawshan Ali Himu, 45, Aktaruzzaman Tushar, 43, Zahir Uddin Ahmed Bappy, 45, and Abdul Quddus Sarker, 63.
They leaked the question papers at least 10 times between 2001 and 2017 in the name of private tutoring and giving lessons at private coaching centres, according to the CID.
The CID unearthed the ring while investigating a case started in July 2020.
The arrestees named more than 100 students who got admitted by using leaked question papers, said Mohammad Ali.
Many of these students got the MBBS degree and became doctors, he said.
Police were checking a huge number cheques and admit cards seized during the arrests.
Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, the alleged leader of the ring, had been arrested earlier.
The CID found his diary with names of his associates.
An operation is ongoing to catch them, Mohammad Ali said.