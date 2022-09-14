    বাংলা

    Three sand-laden vessels sink after hitting Bangabandhu Bridge piers in three days

    Officials say such frequent collisions may damage the bridge

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 06:30 PM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 06:30 PM

    Three sand-laden cargo vessels have capsized after hitting the piers of the Bangabandhu Bridge on the Jamuna river in three days.

    The latest collisions occurred at piers No. 9 and 10 between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday, said Mosaddek Hossain, chief of Bangabandhu West Police Station.

    Another vessel sank on Sunday after hitting pier No. 9. A worker went missing in the accident.

    Hundreds of vessels carrying sand use the route daily. Officials said such frequent collisions with the piers may damage the bridge.

    Mosaddek said the two vessels that hit the piers on Tuesday were heading to Narayanganj and Faridpur. The workers swam ashore safely.

    Ahsan Masud Bappy, executive engineer of Bangabandhu Bridge Site, said they would talk to government high-ups to restrict the movement of sand-laden vessels under the bridge.

    Ataur Rahman, chief of river police’s camp on the west side of the Bangabandhu Bridge said the collisions occurred due to strong current.

