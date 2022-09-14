Doctor arrested over seven youths with suspected militant links going missing

Police have arrested a doctor over seven youths with suspected militant links going missing nearly three weeks ago.

Police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime unit or CTTC revealed the news of Shakir Bin Wali’s arrest on Wednesday after the Criminal Investigation Department denied taking him away from his home in Dhaka’s Rampura earlier this week.

His father AKM Waliullah, an ophthalmologist, said men posing as CID officials detained Shakir on Sunday.

The CTTC, however, claimed they arrested him on Tuesday and a court granted them five days to grill him in custody on Wednesday.