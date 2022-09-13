Medical student’s family says he was taken by the CID. The CID denies it

The family of a doctor taken from his home in Dhaka’s Rampura by men claiming to be from the CID have no idea about his whereabouts.

The young doctor, named Shakir Bin Wali, recently completed his MBBS degree from Cumilla Medical College. He was preparing for his FCPS exam in January, according to his family.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, a group of men in plain clothes came to the house, identified themselves as members of the CID and took Shakir away, according to Dr AKM Waliullah, Shakir’s father and ophthalmologist.

Shakir’s mother, his wife and children were at the house then. His father went to Rampura Police Station with inquiries over the matter.