Three Agrani Bank officials arrested in Pabna over irregularities of over Tk 100 million

Police have arrested three Agrani Bank officials on charges of misappropriating over Tk 100 million from the state-run bank’s Kashinathpur branch in Pabna’s Santhia Upazila.

They were arrested from the Kashinathpur branch of the bank on Thursday. The law enforcers took them to Santhia Police Station after collecting evidence and interrogating them throughout the day.

The arrestees are the Agrani Bank Kashinathpur branch’s Manager Harun Bin Salam, Principal Officer Abu Zafar and cashier Subrata Chakrabarty.

Among the three, Chakrabarty confessed that he had embezzled the money, according to police.