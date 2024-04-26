Dhaka city garbage truck runs over, kills youth in Mugda

A student of Motijheel Ideal School and College has died after being run over by a city corporation garbage truck in the capital’s Mugda.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Mahin Ahmed.

According to the teenager’s brother Mahfuz Ahmed, Mahin was walking to his friend’s house in Mugda when a speeding garbage truck owned by the city corporation ploughed into him around 9:30pm on Thursday night in the Madina Bagh area.

“He was initially taken to Mudga General Hospital but was later transferred to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:30pm. Mahin died while undergoing treatment there,” said Mahfuz.

According to the inspector in charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, Md Bachchu Mia, the deceased’s body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

“The police have been informed of the matter,” he said.