    Dhaka city garbage truck runs over, kills youth in Mugda

    13-year-old Mahin was on his way to a friend’s house when a speeding garbage truck hit him

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondent
    Published : 26 April 2024, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 06:42 AM

    A student of Motijheel Ideal School and College has died after being run over by a city corporation garbage truck in the capital’s Mugda.

    The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Mahin Ahmed.

    According to the teenager’s brother Mahfuz Ahmed, Mahin was walking to his friend’s house in Mugda when a speeding garbage truck owned by the city corporation ploughed into him around 9:30pm on Thursday night in the Madina Bagh area.

    “He was initially taken to Mudga General Hospital but was later transferred to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:30pm. Mahin died while undergoing treatment there,” said Mahfuz.

    According to the inspector in charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, Md Bachchu Mia, the deceased’s body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

    “The police have been informed of the matter,” he said.

    Mahin was a resident of Mugda and lived with his parents and two siblings. His father is a garment accessories dealer in the city.

    According to Mugda Police Station SI Abedin, police have arrested the truck driver who was involved in the accident.

    An elderly woman in her 60s was also severely injured around 3am on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in Gandaria’s Ghanti Ghar area.

    She was later rescued by pedestrians who took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    The duty doctor declared her dead around 4am. The police have yet to identify the victim.

    Md Bachchu Mia told bdnews24.com: “The body has been kept in the morgue. The police have been informed.”

