Bangladesh to see scattered rain for another 7 days, says Met Office

Large parts of the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal Divisions are likely to experience rain on Tuesday

Sunday night saw rains in different parts of Bangladesh after the longest heatwave in the country’s history. The easing of temperatures brought some relief. These scattered showers are likely to continue for the next seven days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“On Monday, the Sylhet, Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Dhaka Divisions saw more rainfall,” said meteorologist Monowar Hosasin on Monday evening. “It is likely that scattered rainfall will continue across the country over the next seven days as well.”

The day’s record for rain was Feni, which saw 107mm of rain in three hours, Monowar said.

According to the 72-hour forecast, large parts of the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal Divisions and some parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet Divisions will experience gusty or stormy winds with rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Parts of the country may also experience scattered hailstorms.

Daytime temperatures may drop slightly across the country, while nighttime temperatures will remain largely unchanged.

Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer at the Water Development Board’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, said that, according to information from Bangladeshi and global meteorological organisations, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the northeast of the country and the adjacent areas upstream in the next 24 hours.

As a result, the water level of the main rivers in the Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj districts may rise rapidly.

The main rivers in the Netrokona and Kishoreganj districts may also rise steadily.