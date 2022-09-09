Missing youths with suspected militant links travelled to Chandpur from Cumilla

The seven youths, who have been missing for over two weeks ago, travelled from Cumilla to Chandpur where they ran into police.

Police, who are now investigating the students’ suspected ties to militancy, put them in a hotel, the last place where they were seen.

They left the hotel in Chandpur the next morning, saying they were going home, but they did not.

The families are in distress 16 days after the students left home on different accounts. They contacted several law-enforcing agencies. The Rapid Action Battalion and police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, besides the local police stations, started working on the case.

A CTTC team met the families on Wednesday. The students gave different accounts before leaving home. The families are not aware of their whereabouts,” said CTTC Asaduzzaman.

“It can’t be said whether they’ve joined JMB, Neo-JMB, Ansarullah or al-Qaeda without interrogating them,” he added.

Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB is a banned militant outfit. Police blame a reorganised group of JMB militants, called Neo-JMB, for the 2016 Holey Artisan cafe attack in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

Ansarullah Bangla Team or ABT is blamed for a series of deadly attacks on secular bloggers, writers, publishers and online activists.

A RAB official and another of police, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said investigation revealed the recently missing youths left home to join Ansar Al Islam, which is described as an affiliate of global terrorist network al-Qaeda.