Two dead as trucks crash in Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat

A truck driver and his assistant have died in a road accident involving two trucks in Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat Upazila.

The accident occurred around 6:30am on Friday morning on the Dinajpur-Govindganj regional highway at the T&T Mission intersection.

The dead were identified as truck driver Golam Rabbi, 45, and assistant Rezwan, 28. The two worked on the same truck. Both of them hailed from Joypurhat’s Choumani area.