    Two dead as trucks crash in Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat

    The accident occurred early on Friday morning, local police say

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2024, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 05:40 AM

    A truck driver and his assistant have died in a road accident involving two trucks in Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat Upazila.

    The accident occurred around 6:30am on Friday morning on the Dinajpur-Govindganj regional highway at the T&T Mission intersection.

    The dead were identified as truck driver Golam Rabbi, 45, and assistant Rezwan, 28. The two worked on the same truck. Both of them hailed from Joypurhat’s Choumani area.

    A corn-laden truck from Dinajpur crashed head-on into a fertiliser-laden truck headed to Dinajpur town at the intersection, said Asaduzzaman Asad, chief of Ghoraghat Police Station, citing witnesses.

    The front sections of both trucks were seriously damaged in the accident. Ghoraghat police and the local Fire Service rushed to the spot when the incident was reported, rescued two people in critical condition, and sent them to the Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex. There, the doctor on duty declared both of them dead.

    OC Asad confirmed the death of the two truck workers and said that both vehicles had been taken into custody.

    Legal action will be taken over the incident, he added.

