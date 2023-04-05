After Bangabazar inferno, home minister urges shop owners to leave risky markets

The home minister has asked owners to leave shops in markets flagged as risky by the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the wake of the damage caused by a devastating fire at Bangabazar.
“This irreparable loss will remain an example. And it has brought the question to the fore: how we will give protection,” Asaduzzaman Khan said during a visit to the burnt down market on Wednesday.
He said the Police Headquarters next to the market was also damaged, but the law enforcers stopped the fire from spreading to their building by using fire extinguishers.
Bangabazar was among several markets declared risky by the fire service, but the home ministry did not have the responsibility to deal with the matter, the minister said. “It’s the RAJUK and the city corporation’s job to remove these structures.”
“I urge the businesses to immediately leave these risky marketplaces following the fire service’s instructions.”
Asaduzzaman said the city corporation took steps to construct a 10-storey building in the place of Bangabazar, but the shop owners sought time to evacuate and had the efforts stalled through a court order.
The home minister also said he thinks the government should not rebuild Bagnabazar with wood and tin sheets to rehabilitate the traders affected by the fire.
He said the fire service would start a case over the attack on its headquarters which is situated near the market. Several people were injured in the attack that also left an expensive robotic fire engine damaged, according to him.
“Two committees have been formed to investigate the incident. We will take steps if we see negligence by any agency,” he said, calling for patience in times of emergency.
The first firefighting unit reached the site two minutes after the fire broke out, but failed to contain the blaze in the labyrinth of shops.
As many as 50 fire service units, the army and the air force worked for six hours to bring the fire under control, but the entire market was burnt by the time.
It also damaged the shopping malls and warehouses next to the market.