Two children, a brother and sister, drown in Panchagarh pond

“Abdul Hannan was transporting bricks by battery-run autorickshaw from Nalagoch for the building of a new home,” SI Jahangir said, citing the victims’ family. “Mojibur and Habiba kept asking to go with him, so he brought them with him.”

“At one point, Hannan left Mojibur and Habiba next to a pond and went to the market. They were missing when he got back in the evening and he began looking for them. The pond was eventually searched and two bodies were found.”

At the request of the family, the bodies were handed over to them without an autopsy. However, police have filed an unnatural death case over the incident, SI Jahangir said.