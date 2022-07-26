July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    Two children, a brother and sister, drown in Panchagarh pond

    An unnatural death case has been filed over the deaths of Mojibur Rahman, 8, and Habiba, 6

    Panchagarh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2022, 7:53 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 7:53 AM

    A young brother and sister have died after drowning in a pond in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.

    The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Khalpara area of Shalbahan Union, said Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam of Tetulia Police Station.

    The victims were identified as 8-year-old Mojibur Rahman and his sister Habiba, 6. Their father is Abdul Hannan, a resident of the union’s Nalagoch village.

    “Abdul Hannan was transporting bricks by battery-run autorickshaw from Nalagoch for the building of a new home,” SI Jahangir said, citing the victims’ family. “Mojibur and Habiba kept asking to go with him, so he brought them with him.”

    “At one point, Hannan left Mojibur and Habiba next to a pond and went to the market. They were missing when he got back in the evening and he began looking for them. The pond was eventually searched and two bodies were found.”

    At the request of the family, the bodies were handed over to them without an autopsy. However, police have filed an unnatural death case over the incident, SI Jahangir said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Green Line river service on Dhaka-Barishal route suspended
    Green Line suspends river service on Dhaka-Barishal route
    A manager at a Green Line counter speculated that the suspension was due to a lack of passengers after the Padma Bridge opening
    5 UK-based Bangladeshis found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: police
    5 found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: police
    Two of the family of five have died after the poisoning, police say
    CU sexual assault case: Five suspects remanded
    5 suspects remanded in CU sex assault case
    The guardians of the suspects are Chattogram University employees and they have claimed to have ties to the Chhatra League
    Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Feni
    3 workers die from septic tank gas in Feni
    The victims died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning the tank, police say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher