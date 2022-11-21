Militants snatched from custody in court: Was it police’s weakness or negligence?

Associates have snatched two death-row militants from the court premises in a daring escape that has undeniably raised a question: was it police’s shortcoming or dereliction of duty?

In a case over the incident, police said the militants carried out an attack on police on orders from their fugitive leader Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia, a sacked army officer, to free the convicts.

They used two motorcycles and managed to free Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir aka Imran and Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib aka Sajid alias Shahab on Sunday. Sohel was sentenced to death over the murder of writer-blogger Avijit Roy while both Sohel and Moinul were given the death penalty for the killing of Avijit’s publisher Faysal Arefin Dipan.