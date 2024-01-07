Awami League supporters storm Chattogram polling centre, attempt to stamp votes

Supporters of the Awami League have been accused of storming into a voting centre in Chattogram’s Patiya, harassing two polling agents and the presiding officer before attempting to stuff ballot boxes.

According to Prof Rupen Barua, the presiding officer of the Koigokrom Government Primary School polling centre, at least 10-15 boat supporters barged into the station around 2 pm on Sunday.

“They assaulted us and then proceeded to snatch the ballots and stamp hundreds of fake votes in favour of the boat-backed candidate,” said Rupen.