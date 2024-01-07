Awami League supporters storm Chattogram polling centre, attempt to stamp votes

Supporters of the Awami League have been accused of storming into a voting centre in Chattogram’s Patiya, harassing two polling agents and the presiding officer before attempting to stuff ballot boxes.
According to Prof Rupen Barua, the presiding officer of the Koigokrom Government Primary School polling centre, at least 10-15 boat supporters barged into the station around 2 pm on Sunday.
“They assaulted us and then proceeded to snatch the ballots and stamp hundreds of fake votes in favour of the boat-backed candidate,” said Rupen.
However, Rupen confirmed that the fake votes will be discarded as the ballot papers had no signatures. Referring to the intervention by law enforcers, Rupen added that the security personnel arrived 45 minutes after the incident took place.
As many as 75 unsigned ballot papers were found in women’s booth No. 5 and 92 in booth No. 4.
Another 47 ballot papers without signatures were also discovered in men’s booth No. 3 upon inspection.
Of the 3,070 voters registered at the Koigokrom Government Primary School centre, only 700 cast their ballots on Sunday.