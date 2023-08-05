Six die as a picnic boat capsizes after collision with a sand vessel in Munshiganj

At least six people have died and six others have gone missing as a picnic boat has capsized in Munshiganj following a collision with a sand-laden vessel in Munshiganj.

Police said the Fire Service and Civil Defence launched a rescue operation for the missing after the accident occurred at Raskathi in Louhajang in a branch of the Padma River around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

The dead could not be identified immediately. They include three children, two women and a man.