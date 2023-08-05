Six die as a picnic boat capsizes after collision with a sand vessel in Munshiganj

At least six people have died and six others have gone missing as a picnic boat has capsized in Munshiganj following a collision with a sand-laden vessel in Munshiganj.
Police said the Fire Service and Civil Defence launched a rescue operation for the missing after the accident occurred at Raskathi in Louhajang in a branch of the Padma River around 8:30 pm on Saturday.
The dead could not be identified immediately. They include three children, two women and a man.
Citing locals, Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Aslam Khan said 46-47 people from Sirajdikhan had a daylong picnic on the boat.
They were returning home when the accident occurred.
Most of them managed to swim ashore, Aslam said and added the authorities recovered the bodies with the help of locals.