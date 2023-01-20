Second phase of Biswa Ijtema begins

The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, is underway in Tongi.

The event started on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by Moulana Osman after the Fazr prayers on Friday.

Followers of Moulana Md Zubayer took part in the first phase of the Ijtema, which ended four days ago. The followers of Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from Delhi are participating in the event.

Although the main ceremony of the congregation's second phase was slated for the weekend, Tabligh members began to arrive at the Ijtema ground in large groups on Wednesday, said Mohammad Sayem, the event's media coordinator.