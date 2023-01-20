    বাংলা

    Second phase of Biswa Ijtema begins

    Followers of Delhi's Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from across the country and abroad are attending the congregation in Tongi

    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 06:10 AM
    The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, is underway in Tongi.

    The event started on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by Moulana Osman after the Fazr prayers on Friday.

    Followers of Moulana Md Zubayer took part in the first phase of the Ijtema, which ended four days ago. The followers of Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from Delhi are participating in the event.

    Although the main ceremony of the congregation's second phase was slated for the weekend, Tabligh members began to arrive at the Ijtema ground in large groups on Wednesday, said Mohammad Sayem, the event's media coordinator.

    The Ijtema ground is brimming with devotees, he added.

    Separate tents with modern facilities have been set up for foreign guests on the northwestern side of the Ijtema ground. For the convenience of the foreign participants, sermons will be promptly translated to their respective languages.

    The ground has been divided into 85 parts to house participants from across the country based on their home districts.

    Tabligh Jamaat devotees donning skull caps and long garbs streamed into the Ijtema ground from all corners of the country on buses, trucks or even on foot. The inflow will continue until Sunday when the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer will take place, Sayem said.

    The Ijtema, which used to be organised as a single event in previous years, was divided into two phases after the followers of Moulana Kandhalvi and Moulana Md Zubayer got entangled in a feud.

    Moulana Kandhalvi has not joined the Ijtema in Bangladesh since 2019 but this year, his sons Moulana Yusuf Bin Saad Kandhalvi, Moulana Sayeed Bin Saad Kandhalvi, Moulana Iliyas Bin Saad Kandhalvi and son-in-law Moulana Hassan are taking part in the event, said Moulana Wasiful Islam, a member of the organising committee.

    They all arrived in Tongi on Thursday, with the three sons of Moulana Saad scheduled to deliver sermons to the congregation.

