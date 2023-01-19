Panic grips Tumbru after fire, deadly gunfight between Rohingya groups

Bangladeshis residing in the areas along the Tumbru border at Ghumdhum in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari have been living in fear since a deadly gunfight between two armed groups of Myanmar Rohingya.

Amid the gun battle on Wednesday, a fire destroyed two-thirds of a refugee camp housing thousands of members of the Myanmar ethnic minority on a strip of land between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The refugees from the camp have taken shelter at Ghumdhum High School as the situation has triggered fears of another Rohingya influx after more than 1.1 million crossed the border into Bangladesh during a brutal Myanmar military crackdown in 2017.