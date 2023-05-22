Hasina flies to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flown to Doha to attend the third Qatar Economic Forum on a three-day trip.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13 pm, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim as saying.

The jet is scheduled to touch down at the Hamad International Airport at 6 pm Doha time.

Hasina travelled to Doha for the forum, titled A New Global Growth Story, upon the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. It will be held from May 23-25.