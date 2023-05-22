Hasina flies to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flown to Doha to attend the third Qatar Economic Forum on a three-day trip.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13 pm, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim as saying.
The jet is scheduled to touch down at the Hamad International Airport at 6 pm Doha time.
Hasina travelled to Doha for the forum, titled A New Global Growth Story, upon the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. It will be held from May 23-25.
The forum leads the Middle East’s voice in global business and investment. It works towards finding a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with multi-faceted challenges and global crises, and the adverse economic consequences stemming from them.
After joining the opening session of the QEF on May 23, Hasina will address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold separate meetings with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Falih.
The next day, the premier will join the QEF, have a meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy, a school for students with special needs.
Hasina is expected to return home on May 25.