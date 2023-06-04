    বাংলা

    Hasina stresses need for caution to prevent train accidents

    The prime minister expressed condolences over the deaths of 288 people in one of India's worst train accidents in decades

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 07:08 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grief over the deaths of 288 people in a train crash in India, the country's worst in decades, and called for a concerted effort to prevent railway accidents.

    The prime minister called for diligence and caution on the part of train operators and travellers alike while virtually inaugurating an inter-city train service along the Chilahati-Dhaka route on Sunday.

    "[It is important] to provide training to those who operate trains while ensuring adequate, skilled manpower. Also, those who ride trains or walk along the railway tracks or have stalls there, as well as cars approaching level crossings -- everyone should be careful."

    The Awami League chief highlighted various steps taken by her administration to develop railway infrastructure in the country. "The advantage of rail communication is that people can travel comfortably at low costs."

    "But one thing everyone should be aware of is that accidents can happen if a person is distracted by their mobile phone while walking along the railway track. It can also happen if a car tries to squeeze through the gap in the railway gate, even when the bar is lowered. Everyone should be more careful."

    Hasina, however, noted that accidents such as the one in India that also left over 800 people injured on Friday, are rare. "All trains in India are electric ones. Around 288 people died when three trains collided."

    Hasina said she has sent a message of condolence to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on behalf of the Bangladeshi people.

    Reports also indicate that two Bangladeshis were injured in the incident.

    "It's really sad. Two of our people were also injured there. We have not received any news about any deaths of Bangladeshis. Still, we are saddened that such a terrible accident took place and it is a matter of real concern.”

