Hasina stresses need for caution to prevent train accidents

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grief over the deaths of 288 people in a train crash in India, the country's worst in decades, and called for a concerted effort to prevent railway accidents.

The prime minister called for diligence and caution on the part of train operators and travellers alike while virtually inaugurating an inter-city train service along the Chilahati-Dhaka route on Sunday.

"[It is important] to provide training to those who operate trains while ensuring adequate, skilled manpower. Also, those who ride trains or walk along the railway tracks or have stalls there, as well as cars approaching level crossings -- everyone should be careful."

The Awami League chief highlighted various steps taken by her administration to develop railway infrastructure in the country. "The advantage of rail communication is that people can travel comfortably at low costs."