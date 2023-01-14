3 more pilgrims die during Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi

Three more pilgrims have died at the Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi, taking the death toll from the Islamic congregation to six.
Abdur Noor, engineer and member of the Bishwa Ijtema organising committee, said the deaths were recorded from 9 pm on Friday to noon on Saturday.
The three men were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 70, from Khulna’s Dumuria, Abdur Razzak, 70, from Chattogram’s Raujan Sadar, and Md Habibul Rahman Habi, 70, from Narsingdi’s Monohardi.
The three people who died previously were Akkas Ali, 50, from Dhaka’s Jatrabari, Abu Tayeb, 90, from Gazipur, and Nurul Haque, 63, from Sylhet.
“All of them died of complications due to old age,” said Maulana Mohammad Shaker, custodian of the bodies at the Ijtema grounds
Prayer services were held for all three before the bodies were handed over to their families, he said.