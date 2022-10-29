Bangladesh, Myanmar border troops to meet Sunday amid tensions

Myanmar's Border Guard Police has agreed to hold talks with its Bangladeshi counterpart on the simmering tensions along the border between the countries.

A flag meeting between officials of the two forcers will take place in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf on Sunday, according to Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh's Teknaf-2 battalion.

Each side will be represented by a 10-strong delegation, Iftekhar said, without divulging any further details. A media briefing will be held at the end of the meeting, he added.