How Hasina was shielded from a grenade attack 18 years ago

Nojib, a sports organiser involved with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, is still carrying grenade splinters in his body. He still remembers the day.





“It was a miserable day. We have only one thing that gives us peace – we were able to save Sheikh Hasina with our blood and lives.”



Nojib, a distant cousin of Hasina, was one of the most trusted employees at the time. “I risked my life and shed blood to perform my duty,” 64-year-old Nojib, a cancer patient, said in an interview ahead of the anniversary of the grenade attack.





SHOCK, OBSERVATION







Nojib stood in front of the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue that day. He was feeling unwell as it was a hot, summery day. At one point, he boarded the truck. As Hasina was wrapping up her speech, a grenade flew in.





“Suddenly I saw a dark object flying from the direction of the City Hotel. In a moment it exploded. Everyone started running for safety out of panic,” he said.







Nojib, one of the people tasked with ensuring Hasina’s security after her homecoming, immediately ran to her.



“I noticed another thing - generally, police took position on the top of the buildings on Bangabandhu Avenue when we organised a programme. But that day, I noticed none of our workers was allowed to the roofs of the buildings. Police didn’t take a position there either,” he said.



“We didn't take this seriously at the time, but we noticed it later.”



HUMAN SHIELD



By the time, Nojib reached Hasina, two to three explosions occurred. Mayor Mohammad Hanif was on the right side, retired Squadron Leader Abdullah Al Mamun was on the left, and party leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya was at the back of the truck.

“In front of her, there was something like a table with two parts. We tried to create a human shield, just like one made of sandbags, to save her,” Nojib said.



EVACUATION AS ATTACK CONTINUES



As party colleagues realised it was not a safe place for her, they decided to evacuate. At one point, they tried to help her down from the vehicle.

“But the killers attacked again. I don’t exactly remember where the grenade fell as I was focusing on taking her to safety,” Nojib said.



Hasina was led to the car under a human shield formed by her colleagues.



“We saw hundreds of leaders and activists in a pool of blood. Many of them were crying for help, but we had only one goal - to take her to a safe place. By the grace of Allah, we did it.”

