    বাংলা

    Passengers have to pay Tk 20 as minimum fare to ride metro rail

    Minister says freedom fighters will be allowed to ride it for free and the authorities are yet to decide about concessions to students

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 10:14 AM

    The government has fixed Tk 20 as the minimum fare for travelling on Dhaka's first metro rail, which means if passengers take it to go to the next station, they have to pay as much.

    After that, per kilometre fare will be Tk 5, which means if passengers ride the metro rail, officially known as Mass Rapid Transit-6, or MRT, from its northernmost point in Uttara to the southernmost point, Kamalapur, the journey would cost them at least Tk 100.

    Freedom fighters with identification will have the opportunity to ride it for free though, Obaidul Quader, Road Transport and Bridges minister, said at an event in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    He also said the MRT-6 authorities are yet to decide on whether students will get some concessions to use the facilities,

    The much-talked-about Bangladesh-Japan joint project from Uttara to Agargaon is slated to be inaugurated in December. There are nine stations in this section.

    The line from Agargaon to Motijheel is planned to be operational by the end of next year. There are seven stations in this section.

    Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, or DMTCL, is responsible for the operation and maintenance of metro rail.

    Earlier reports suggest the company plans to introduce weekly, monthly, and family passes for passengers.

    The passes can be topped up at recharge kiosks, which will be placed in every station.

    Passengers must scan their tickets at designated areas of the station before they can board trains operating across the metro rail system. They have to follow the same protocol at their destination station before getting out of the station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Power outages hit a third of Bangladesh after tripping of transmission line
    Power outages hit a third of Bangladesh
    The transmission line tripped at 9:04 am on Tuesday, cutting off the electricity to large parts of Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal
    Friendship can solve any problem, says Hasina on India trip
    Friendship can solve any problem: Hasina
    Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years
    Another Keraniganj stove fire victim dies, taking total toll to 5
    Keraniganj stove fire death toll rises to 5
    Six members of a family were burnt in the incident at Mandail Jelepara in Zinzira
    Two years on, families of 34 Narayanganj mosque blast victims ‘lose hope for justice’
    Narayanganj mosque blast: families ‘lose hope for justice’
    The mosque committee, Titas and the power distributor flouted rules, leading to the deaths of 34 people in the blast two years ago

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher