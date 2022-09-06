Passengers have to pay Tk 20 as minimum fare to ride metro rail

The government has fixed Tk 20 as the minimum fare for travelling on Dhaka's first metro rail, which means if passengers take it to go to the next station, they have to pay as much.
After that, per kilometre fare will be Tk 5, which means if passengers ride the metro rail, officially known as Mass Rapid Transit-6, or MRT, from its northernmost point in Uttara to the southernmost point, Kamalapur, the journey would cost them at least Tk 100.
Freedom fighters with identification will have the opportunity to ride it for free though, Obaidul Quader, Road Transport and Bridges minister, said at an event in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He also said the MRT-6 authorities are yet to decide on whether students will get some concessions to use the facilities,
The much-talked-about Bangladesh-Japan joint project from Uttara to Agargaon is slated to be inaugurated in December. There are nine stations in this section.
The line from Agargaon to Motijheel is planned to be operational by the end of next year. There are seven stations in this section.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, or DMTCL, is responsible for the operation and maintenance of metro rail.
Earlier reports suggest the company plans to introduce weekly, monthly, and family passes for passengers.
The passes can be topped up at recharge kiosks, which will be placed in every station.
Passengers must scan their tickets at designated areas of the station before they can board trains operating across the metro rail system. They have to follow the same protocol at their destination station before getting out of the station.