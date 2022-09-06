Passengers have to pay Tk 20 as minimum fare to ride metro rail

The government has fixed Tk 20 as the minimum fare for travelling on Dhaka's first metro rail, which means if passengers take it to go to the next station, they have to pay as much.

After that, per kilometre fare will be Tk 5, which means if passengers ride the metro rail, officially known as Mass Rapid Transit-6, or MRT, from its northernmost point in Uttara to the southernmost point, Kamalapur, the journey would cost them at least Tk 100.