July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    Authorities identify two students as suspects in Chattogram University sex assault

    Police are yet to apprehend the suspects, both of whom are students of the institution

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2022, 1:23 PM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 1:23 PM

    Chattogram University authorities and police have identified two students as suspects in the sexual assault on a female student on the campus, an incident that sparked protests.

    The police were yet to detain any suspects on Friday afternoon.

    A member of the university’s proctorial body said five people were involved in the incident in the Botanical Garden area five days ago.

    “The victim provided us with some misleading information that caused issues with the investigation,” said Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan.

    “Later we identified [the two] using technology with assistance from the law enforcers and are working to arrest them.”

    Ruhul Amin, chief of Hathazari Police Station, said they were searching for the suspects.

    Protests roiled the university, with demonstrators demanding safety on the campus and punishment for those involved with the incident.

    The victim lodged a complaint with the administration on Tuesday. Criminal charges were also filed with the police.

    RELATED STORIES
    Train derails in Kushtia, spilling an entire oil tank
    Oil train derails in Kushtia
    Nearly an entire tank of oil was spilled in the rail accident
    Bus runs over student in Gazipur, protesters block road
    Bus runs over student in Gazipur
    10-year-old Fatema Haque was killed by a staff bus for Kohinoor Chemical in Tongi
    RAB arrests key suspect, 3 others in sexual harassment of Chattogram University student
    Four held over sexual harassment at CU
    The main perpetrator, a third-year history student at Chattogram University, is among the arrestees, RAB says
    Who to blame for dangerous driving of coaches on Bangladesh highways - drivers, owners, or authorities?
    What’s the panacea for dangerous driving on highways?
    Experts have long pointed out that reckless driving techniques are one of the major reasons for the exponentially rising number of casualties on Bangladeshi highways

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher