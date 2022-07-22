Authorities identify two students as suspects in Chattogram University sex assault

Chattogram University authorities and police have identified two students as suspects in the sexual assault on a female student on the campus, an incident that sparked protests.
The police were yet to detain any suspects on Friday afternoon.
A member of the university’s proctorial body said five people were involved in the incident in the Botanical Garden area five days ago.
“The victim provided us with some misleading information that caused issues with the investigation,” said Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan.
“Later we identified [the two] using technology with assistance from the law enforcers and are working to arrest them.”
Ruhul Amin, chief of Hathazari Police Station, said they were searching for the suspects.
Protests roiled the university, with demonstrators demanding safety on the campus and punishment for those involved with the incident.
The victim lodged a complaint with the administration on Tuesday. Criminal charges were also filed with the police.