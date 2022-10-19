Police clear Bashundhara MD Anvir of rape, murder charges

Police have absolved Bashundhara Group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of any culpability after charges of rape and murder were levelled against him in connection with the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted its final investigation report in the case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, recommending that eight suspects, including Anvir, be exonerated.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's prosecution division said, "We received the report with the investigation officer's recommendations yesterday. The investigation officer said he did not find any evidence pointing to the involvement of Anvir or any of the other suspects in the rape and murder of the student."