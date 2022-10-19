    বাংলা

    Police clear Bashundhara MD Anvir of rape, murder charges

    A PBI probe found no wrongdoing on Anvir's part after was accused of raping and murdering college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya

    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 09:23 AM
    Police have absolved Bashundhara Group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of any culpability after charges of rape and murder were levelled against him in connection with the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.

    The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted its final investigation report in the case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, recommending that eight suspects, including Anvir, be exonerated.

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's prosecution division said, "We received the report with the investigation officer's recommendations yesterday. The investigation officer said he did not find any evidence pointing to the involvement of Anvir or any of the other suspects in the rape and murder of the student."

    "A magistrate will sign the report today. It will then be sent to the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal."

    The plaintiff in the case, Muniya's sister Nusrat Jahan Tania, was aggrieved by the findings of the investigation report. Tania said she will raise an objection against the report to the court.

    "I received a notice from the police about the submission of the report around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. I informed my lawyers about the matter. They are preparing a petition against the report."

    Muniya's body was found hanged in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26, 2021.

    The victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide. But police cleared Anvir of any wrongdoing in that case as well.

    Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.

    According to the case filed by Muniya’s family, Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.

    They alleged that he had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to suicide.

