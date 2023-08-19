They dreamed of supporting families by moving to Malaysia. Instead, they were tortured for ransom in Myanmar

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three operators of an international human trafficking ring which abducted people and extorted ransom after luring them into an illegal immigration scheme to Malaysia.

The kidnappers were behind the trafficking of 22 young men from Narayanganj back in March, and one of the trafficking victims died in a hospital in Malaysia in May, according to Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB Legal and Media Wing.

At a press conference on Saturday, Commander Moin also said 19 young men from that trafficked group were detained by Myanmar Coast Guard when the Malaysia-bound vessel carrying the victims was intercepted alongside the Myanmar coast.

The traffickers and three of the trafficking victims somehow escaped, Moin said, and the victims were held hostage at the traffickers’ hideout in Myanmar and tortured for ransom from their families.

Family members of Jahirul Islam, the victim who died in Malaysia, could strike a deal with the kidnappers in exchange for a partial payment to buy Jahirul’s freedom and passage to Malaysia.

However, by then, Jahirul was too weak and sick to move due to his torture, so the kidnappers dumped him in Johor Baru city in Malaysia.