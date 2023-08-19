DNCC blacklists Marshal Agrovet over irregularities in import of mosquito-killing BTI

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has moved to blacklist Marshal Agrovet Company Ltd due to alleged fraudulence in the import of BTI, an organic pesticide used to eliminate the larvae of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

In an order issued on Friday, the DNCC said that a substantial quantity of BTI had been procured from Marshal Agrovet, which the supplier claimed had been sourced from Best Chemical Industries in Singapore.

However, Best Chemical Industries refuted Marshal Agrovet's claim, asserting that the BTI supplied to the DNCC did not originate from its facilities.