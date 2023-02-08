Sarah Cooke appointed British high commissioner to Bangladesh

Britain has appointed Sarah Cooke as its high commissioner to Bangladesh in succession to Robert Dickson.

A former country representative for DFID Bangladesh, Cooke will take up her latest assignment in April or May, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday.

Cooke has been working as the high commissioner to Tanzania since September 2016. She joined DFID in 2005, where her other roles included leading DFID’s policy work on economic growth and investment, anti-corruption and aid effectiveness.