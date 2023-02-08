Sarah Cooke appointed British high commissioner to Bangladesh

Britain has appointed Sarah Cooke as its high commissioner to Bangladesh in succession to Robert Dickson.
A former country representative for DFID Bangladesh, Cooke will take up her latest assignment in April or May, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday.
Cooke has been working as the high commissioner to Tanzania since September 2016. She joined DFID in 2005, where her other roles included leading DFID’s policy work on economic growth and investment, anti-corruption and aid effectiveness.
Cooke previously worked as the deputy head of the Commission for Africa Secretariat and as a deputy director in the Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit in the Cabinet Office.
In this role, she led cross-government strategy projects, including the development of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.
Before joining the UK Civil Service, Cooke worked in Guyana in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Solomon Islands as an adviser to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and as an economic consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Cooke has a degree in economics and a master’s in development studies.