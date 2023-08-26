Case filed over death of two construction workers at Pabna University of Science and Technology

Police have arrested one of six suspects accused in a case over the death of two construction workers after they fell from an under-construction building at the Pabna University of Science and Technology.

The uncle of a victim started the case at Pabna Sadar Police Station over the incident on Saturday, said Kripa Sindhu Bala, chief of the police station.

The accused are GM Azizur Rahman, director of the university’s development projects, Harun Ar Rashid, director of the contracting organisation, Nasirul Haque, Mizanur Rahman, site manager Suzaudolla and Hossain Ali.