Case filed over death of two construction workers at Pabna University of Science and Technology

Police have arrested one of six suspects accused in a case over the death of two construction workers after they fell from an under-construction building at the Pabna University of Science and Technology.
The uncle of a victim started the case at Pabna Sadar Police Station over the incident on Saturday, said Kripa Sindhu Bala, chief of the police station.
The accused are GM Azizur Rahman, director of the university’s development projects, Harun Ar Rashid, director of the contracting organisation, Nasirul Haque, Mizanur Rahman, site manager Suzaudolla and Hossain Ali.
Mofizur Rahman, the plaintiff in the case, brought allegations of negligence in labour safety against the accused, Kripa said.
The law enforcers arrested Hossain Ali, and efforts are underway to nab the five other suspects, according to the police.
Three workers were plastering an outer wall of the under-construction Sheikh Russel Hall when a rope carrying them snapped, killing two of them on the spot on Friday. Another worker was also injured in the incident.
The victims were identified as Tuhin Hossain, 25, from Chapainawabganj and Asadul Ali, 35, from Rajshahi.
“Legal action will be taken over the incident after the university reopens. The Engineering Office of the university had previously been warned over such incidents. The authorities will investigate the recent deaths and summon the chief engineer to investigate the matter,” Proctor Dr Md Kamal Hossain said.
Hundreds of labourers have been working at several under-construction multi-storied buildings at Pabna University of Science and Technology. Several workers have previously died while doing construction work.