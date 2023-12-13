Case filed over shooting deaths of four UPDF leaders in Khagrachhari

A case has been filed over the shooting death of four United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) leaders in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari.

Nirupam Chakma, the uncle of victim Bipul Chakma, started the case against nearly 20 people at Panchhari Police Station on Wednesday, said Shafiul Azam, chief of the police station.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been taken to the Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for autopsy. The authorities will hand over the bodies to their families afterwards, he said.