NASA Earth Observatory flags rising flood risks in Bangladesh

US space agency NASA’s Earth Observatory has flagged the rising risks of flooding in Bangladesh with more people choosing to live in areas susceptible to floods near the rivers.
Earth Observatory on Wednesday chose a satellite image of nighttime lights, taken on Dec 1, 2021, as the Image of the Day. In an article accompanying the image, it cited a study to describe how rising population density along the rivers is putting lives at risk.
The researchers based part of their analysis on nighttime observations from the Operational Linescan System on US Defense Meteorological Satellite Program satellites and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi-NPP satellite.
The observations showed cities throughout Bangladesh saw increased light in floodplains throughout the country from 2000 to 2018.
Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, and Mymensingh were among the cities with “pronounced” increases.
From 1988 to 2022, the population of Dhaka ballooned from 5.7 million people to more than 22 million. That tremendous rate of growth has made Bangladesh’s capital among the most densely populated cities in the world. It also means many more people now live in areas vulnerable to flooding, the article said.
The growth of the city is evident in two Landsat images published with the articles. The first image was captured on Feb 19, 1988 and the second on Mar 20, 2022.
The city is surrounded by rivers and tributaries: the Buriganga to the south, the Turag to the west, the Tongi Khal to the north, and the Balu to the east.
Citing a recent analysis of Dhaka’s population since 2000, published in the Nature magazine, the article said growth has been particularly rapid along the Buriganga and the Balu rivers.
The study cited in the Earth Observatory article was conducted by a team of researchers from Penn State, Curtin University, and Chattogram University. They analysed satellite observations of nighttime lights and land use to track population growth in flood-prone areas.
In June 2022, they reported that roughly 70 million people in Bangladesh now live in flood-prone areas within 2 kilometres of a river, about 1.5 million more than in 2000. In Dhaka, about 6 million people live in flood zones.
“The total nighttime light luminosity within 2 kilometres of rivers increased by 235 percent throughout Bangladesh,” the article quoted Arif Masrur, the Penn State University geographer who co-authored the study, as saying.
“As the population grows, the scarcity of land is fueling unplanned development in floodplains. More people are moving into floodplains to farm rice or fish, or to simply have somewhere to live.”
The number of people in floodplains may even be larger than the nighttime luminosity data suggests, said Ashraf Dewan, an environmental geographer based at Curtin University and co-author of the study.
“It is safe to assume that many households within 2 kilometres of rivers lack connections to the electrical grid,” he explained.
Floods in 1988 swamped Dhaka and led to the deaths of more than 2,000 people. Another catastrophic flood in 1998 killed 900 people and caused $3.5 billion in damages, according to Dewan.
In some parts of the low-lying city, shanty towns and other informal settlements have pushed into ephemeral wetlands known as khals, sharply increasing the risks from damaging monsoon season floods.
A prime example is Korail slum that has spread into a lake, the article said. Homes are built on stilts and the neighbourhood routinely floods during heavy rains.
“We hope this research makes the scale of the issue clear for policymakers,” said Dewan. “If this trend continues, more homes will be destroyed, and more lives will be lost.”