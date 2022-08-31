NASA Earth Observatory flags rising flood risks in Bangladesh

US space agency NASA’s Earth Observatory has flagged the rising risks of flooding in Bangladesh with more people choosing to live in areas susceptible to floods near the rivers.

Earth Observatory on Wednesday chose a satellite image of nighttime lights, taken on Dec 1, 2021, as the Image of the Day. In an article accompanying the image, it cited a study to describe how rising population density along the rivers is putting lives at risk.

The researchers based part of their analysis on nighttime observations from the Operational Linescan System on US Defense Meteorological Satellite Program satellites and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi-NPP satellite.