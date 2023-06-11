Two security guards jailed until death for lawyer's killing in Dhaka

A tribunal has sentenced two security guards to prison until death for killing lawyer Rowshan Akhtar while committing a robbery at her home in Dhaka's Mirpur in 2012.

Judge Ali Ahmed of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict on Sunday.

The two convicts, Sulaiman Robin alias Tajul, and Russell Jamadar Shakib, were charged with killing Rowshan in the course of the robbery under section 394 of the Penal Code and received the maximum punishment for the offence, according to Public Prosecutor Shamsul Haque Badal. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each.

Sulaiman and Russell were in the dock, but did not react in any way to the verdict, the prosecutor said.