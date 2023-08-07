People with fever flock to hospitals fearing dengue. Suhrawardy Hospital admits only those in critical condition

After two days of fever, Lal Mia went to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital fearing that he had caught dengue. But the doctor at the emergency department only gave him paracetamol and some saline before sending him home.

His family had urged him to seek medical treatment for dengue, Lal Mia, a hawker in his fifties, said on Sunday. He expected the doctor to order a dengue test. The doctor did not, so he headed back home to Shekhertek.

Nasreen Begum brought her 15-year-old son, who has been running a fever for three days, to the hospital. After examining him, the doctor instructed him to take a dengue test and come back, she said.

Another patient, Ismail, 30, said he was diagnosed with dengue three days ago and was receiving treatment at home. He came to the hospital as his fever did not subside and he had a swollen stomach that was causing him pain. The doctor admitted him immediately.

Like other hospitals in Dhaka, Suhrawardy Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the capital, has been experiencing a rush of patients with fever. The large number of incoming patients is causing a long wait to see doctors in the emergency department. There is a long queue for medical tests as well.

Patients and their families find the long delays difficult.