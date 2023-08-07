People with fever flock to hospitals fearing dengue. Suhrawardy Hospital admits only those in critical condition

After two days of fever, Lal Mia went to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital fearing that he had caught dengue. But the doctor at the emergency department only gave him paracetamol and some saline before sending him home.
His family had urged him to seek medical treatment for dengue, Lal Mia, a hawker in his fifties, said on Sunday. He expected the doctor to order a dengue test. The doctor did not, so he headed back home to Shekhertek.
Nasreen Begum brought her 15-year-old son, who has been running a fever for three days, to the hospital. After examining him, the doctor instructed him to take a dengue test and come back, she said.
Another patient, Ismail, 30, said he was diagnosed with dengue three days ago and was receiving treatment at home. He came to the hospital as his fever did not subside and he had a swollen stomach that was causing him pain. The doctor admitted him immediately.
Like other hospitals in Dhaka, Suhrawardy Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the capital, has been experiencing a rush of patients with fever. The large number of incoming patients is causing a long wait to see doctors in the emergency department. There is a long queue for medical tests as well.
Patients and their families find the long delays difficult.
“I saw the doctor an hour after receiving the ticket. He wrote me a prescription asking me to take a dengue test and another blood test. Then I stood in line for one and a half hours to deposit the money required for the tests. There was a long queue at the pathology department too. Finally, when I reached the counter at 1 pm, they said they would draw my blood for the test at 2:30 pm,” said Nuruzzaman, a transport worker coming from Mirpur for treatment of fever.
He said the pathology staff only drew blood for the dengue test after he waited another one and a half hours and asked him to come on Sunday for the blood test. The hospital staff said they would give the dengue test result on Sunday, he said.
As his test result came out negative for dengue, Nuruzzaman said he felt relieved. He said he had been terrified of catching dengue for several days.
Asked about the difficulties patients face in the hospital, Director Khalilur Rahman said people are rushing to hospitals the moment they catch a fever fearing dengue.
“At least 50 to 60 percent of the patients do not need to be admitted. We advise them to stay home.”
Regarding Lal Mia, the patient who was not asked to take a dengue test, Khalilur said the respective doctor must not have found the dengue test unnecessary.
The hospital has been trying to care for a huge influx of patients with its existing workforce, he said. This was causing delays in delivering test reports or doing the medical tests, he said.
Whenever a dengue patient has complications, or a drop in platelets, or starts vomiting, the hospital admits them and provides treatment immediately, he said.
Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital has been providing treatment to dengue patients even before the disease surged, he said. Recently, three dengue patients died at the hospital, with the last death coming on Saturday.
PATIENTS WITH FEVER SWARM EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT
On Friday, patients of all ages with fever were pouring from different parts of the city. The three doctors on duty at the emergency department were struggling to provide prescriptions to them all.
Patients with fevers came to the hospital day and night. Most patients did not need to be admitted but were given a prescription as required, said a doctor at the emergency department.
Ismail was admitted to ward No. 635 after the emergency department recommended his admission. Since there was no bed available, he took up a spot on the floor.
When asked why Ismail could not get the vacant bed next to him, hospital staff member Nasima Akter said that the bed was a ‘paying bed.’ She said there was a vacant bed in the next ward and Ismail would be shifted there soon.
As dengue, the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, has surged, patients have been shifted to different departments of the hospital. A dengue ward was opened in the neurology department on the sixth floor of the new building. Another one was opened on Jul 30 on the fifth floor.
The hospital has six medicine wards and dengue patients are admitted there. There is also a separate ward for dengue patients.
The patients and their attendants did not complain about the medical service or not getting a place in the wards. They, however, complained that the bathrooms were quite filthy.
When informed about the state of the bathrooms, the hospital director immediately instructed that they be cleaned.
At least 300 beds were available in the hospital for dengue patients and 257 patients were admitted as of Sunday afternoon, said Khalilur Rahman. They did not refuse to admit any patient who needed hospitalisation, he said.
The director said they try to ensure no patients are forced to lie on the floor despite the large number of incoming dengue patients. If there is no bed available in the dengue ward, they send the patient to other wards of the medicine department.