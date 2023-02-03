    বাংলা

    Northerners feel the chill as mercury drops amid mild cold snap

    At least one more mild or moderate cold wave could sweep over the northern region this month, along with the possibility of hailstorms with thunder

    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 07:31 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 07:31 PM

    People in Bangladesh's northern and northwestern districts are experiencing the last bout of a mild cold spell before the first winds of spring blow in.

    Mercury in Nilphamari, Pabna, Dinajpur and Kurigram dropped significantly, with Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram recording the lowest temperature on Thursday at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

    It is considered a severe cold wave when the temperature drops below 6 degrees Celsius over a large area. A moderate cold snap is formed if the area's temperature ranges between 6-8 degrees, while a temperature hovering between 8-10 degrees Celsius forms a mild cold snap.

    Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said the mild cold wave in the country's northern parts might continue for a few more days.

    At least one more mild or moderate cold wave could sweep over the northern region this month, along with the possibility of hailstorms with thunder, confirms Md Azizur Rahman, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department or BMD.

    Quoting BMD’s month-long forecast, he said February would continue to be marked as a dry month in the rest of the country as chances of rain are pretty slim throughout the month.

    In Bangladesh, the quarter of December-February is winter, with bouts of cold spells occasionally sweeping over the country.

    After a series of severe and moderate cold waves in late December and early January, the temperature started rising by the end of the first month of the new year, indicating the spring season's arrival.

    Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal recorded the lowest temperature drop in this winter season, at 5.6 degrees Celsius on Jan 20.

