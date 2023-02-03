Northerners feel the chill as mercury drops amid mild cold snap

People in Bangladesh's northern and northwestern districts are experiencing the last bout of a mild cold spell before the first winds of spring blow in.

Mercury in Nilphamari, Pabna, Dinajpur and Kurigram dropped significantly, with Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram recording the lowest temperature on Thursday at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

It is considered a severe cold wave when the temperature drops below 6 degrees Celsius over a large area. A moderate cold snap is formed if the area's temperature ranges between 6-8 degrees, while a temperature hovering between 8-10 degrees Celsius forms a mild cold snap.

Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said the mild cold wave in the country's northern parts might continue for a few more days.