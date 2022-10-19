Tripura man translates ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ of Bangabandhu to preserve his mother tongue

Juboraj Deb Barma, a young Tripura man from Sreemangal, wished he could do something to preserve his mother tongue Kokborok when he was studying anthropology at Cumilla University.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did announce the introduction of primary education in a number of ethnic languages and it has also been incorporated in the education policy. But, he said, not all the schools in the neighbourhoods of ethnic minority people have launched primary education in their mother tongue.

A relative took Juboraj to Rangamati to help him get over depression after he had lost his mother during the coronavirus pandemic.

That was when he got a copy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’. He also got the idea of translating the book into his language at that time as part of his intense desire to preserve his language.