Second day of Eid train ticket sales runs into server glitches

People trying to book tickets on the second day of online train ticket sales for Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the largest festivals for Muslims in Bangladesh, have run into widespread server issues.

Ticket sales began at 8 am on Saturday, but many people were not able to access the Shohoz site despite waiting for hours. The users who managed to get to the site still ran into technical problems and were unable to pay after selecting their tickets.

Most tickets were already booked shortly after 8 pm, passengers said. Many took to social media to express their anger over the many problems.

“No issue has been found in the process of selling Eid tickets. Passengers faced a problem as some automatic private IPs were trying to get access to the server since the morning,” said Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV, the company responsible for the ticketing system.

Rail authorities launched the service with the sale of advance train tickets for Apr 17. Tickets for Apr 18 went on sale on Saturday.

The railway authorities said they had launched the e-ticketing system because of difficulties faced by passengers due to black-market sales and crowds at the stations. But passengers have expressed the same concerns now as they were unable to get the tickets after waiting for many hours.

Monirul Islam, a bank official who was seeking tickets for the Kurigram Express Train, said he was not able to buy tickets after trying from both a mobile phone and a laptop for two hours in the morning.

“I was able to check the ticket selection option after login but could not click the purchase option due to a ‘virtual glitch’ affecting the system. I am not sure if the site was hacked.”

Kazi Shamim Hasan, who works at a private development organisation in Cox’s Bazar, said he logged in to the site at 7:50 am to buy tickets for a Tangail-bound train from Dhaka and suffered a long wait.