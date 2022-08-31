    বাংলা

    RAB arrests father of BRAC University student who killed herself after 'sexual abuse'

    The student left a suicide note blaming her father for her death before jumping from a 10-storey building, police say

    Published : 31 August 2022, 10:00 AM
    The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the father of a BRAC University student who allegedly jumped off a building to her death in Dhaka's Dakhinkhan.

    RAB arrested the father in Mymensingh's Gafargaon on Wednesday, said Al Amin, a RAB spokesman.

    The 21-year-old student jumped off the roof of a 10-storey building in the neighbourhood of Mollartek on Saturday, he said.

    Her mother filed a case accusing her father on the day of the incident, which led him to flee and hide in Gafargaon, said RAB officer Al Amin.

    Police recovered a handwritten note from the building where she jumped, said Inspector Azizul Haque Mia of Dakhinkhan Police Station.

    In the note, the young woman blamed her father for her death. The note also included allegations of sexual abuse, police said.

    The father runs a car rental business. The family lived in an apartment in Dakhinkhan that the mother received from her family.

    The couple got divorced after it was revealed that the father had married someone else. He still used to visit the student and her mother quite often at their home.

    He never paid for his daughter’s education, the mother complained. There had been family arguments regarding the matter, police said.

    Police recovered some documents regarding the treatment the student was receiving for her mental health issues, said Mamunur Rahman, chief of Dakhinkhan Police Station.

    In one prescription from March, the doctor suggested the student should not be left on her own.

