RAB arrests father of BRAC University student who killed herself after 'sexual abuse'

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the father of a BRAC University student who allegedly jumped off a building to her death in Dhaka's Dakhinkhan.

RAB arrested the father in Mymensingh's Gafargaon on Wednesday, said Al Amin, a RAB spokesman.

The 21-year-old student jumped off the roof of a 10-storey building in the neighbourhood of Mollartek on Saturday, he said.