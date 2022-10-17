Local govt elections underway in 57 districts across Bangladesh

Voting has begun to elect new representatives to 57 district councils across the country using electronic voting machines.

Polling opened at 9 am on Monday at 462 stations and will continue until 2 pm, Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the election commission, said.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is directly monitoring the polls from Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka through CCTV cameras.