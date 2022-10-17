    বাংলা

    Local govt elections underway in 57 districts across Bangladesh

    Voters will elect 671 representatives, including chairmen, general members and reserved members, to district councils

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 04:54 AM

    Voting has begun to elect new representatives to 57 district councils across the country using electronic voting machines.

    Polling opened at 9 am on Monday at 462 stations and will continue until 2 pm, Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the election commission, said.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is directly monitoring the polls from Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka through CCTV cameras.

    “We are not yet aware of any issues. CC camera operation has been slow at a few places. We are monitoring the situation from the centre.”

    As many as 60,866 elected representatives from other local government bodies such as municipalities, city corporations, upazila councils and union councils in corresponding districts are casting ballots in this election.

    They will vote to elect 671 representatives, including chairmen, general members and reserved members. The local government election is being held using non-partisan symbols.

