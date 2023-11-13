    বাংলা

    Ambassador Haas seeks to sit with three major political parties to "underscore US position" on the election

    A statement from the US embassy calls for unconditional discussion among political parties

    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 11:51 AM
    The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has sought to meet with the three major political parties to present his country’s four-point stand regarding the general election of Bangladesh.

    Stephen Ibelli, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Dhaka, said in a statement on Monday: “Ambassador Haas has requested meetings with senior officials in all three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the upcoming elections.”

    The four points mentioned in the statement included a call for unconditional discussion among the parties.

    The points mentioned in the statement are as follows:

    • The United States wants free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner and calls on all sides to eschew violence and exercise restraint.

    • The United States does not favour any political party over the other.

    • The United States urges all sides to engage in dialogue without preconditions.

    • The United States will continue to implement its 3C policy in an even-handed manner against those who undermine the democratic election process.

