Ambassador Haas seeks to sit with three major political parties to “underscore US position” on the election

The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has sought to meet with the three major political parties to present his country’s four-point stand regarding the general election of Bangladesh.

Stephen Ibelli, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Dhaka, said in a statement on Monday: “Ambassador Haas has requested meetings with senior officials in all three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the upcoming elections.”

The four points mentioned in the statement included a call for unconditional discussion among the parties.