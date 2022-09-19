Court extends ex-Jubo League leader Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case

A court has extended expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat's bail to Oct 20 in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over illegal wealth accumulation.

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 passed the order on Monday.

Samrat was in court when his lawyer petitioned for permanent bail on his behalf, with the ACC's counsel Mahmud Hossain Jahangir opposing the plea.

Earlier, the court rescheduled the indictment hearing in the case to Oct 20 after defence counsel Ehsanul Haque Shomaji requested a deferral as he was travelling abroad.

The hearing was originally slated for Aug 22. Samrat was brought to the court from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University, where he had been receiving treatment under police supervision.

Samrat's lawyer Shomaji had appealed for a postponement of the indictment hearing at the time. The court granted his request and deferred the hearing to Sept 19.