Bangladesh police arrest 6 youths ‘radicalised by Al-Qaeda ideology’

Police have arrested six youths who left home and were planning to go to Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf to train in militancy after they were ‘radicalised by the ideology of Al-Qaeda’.

The arrestees have been identified as Abdur Rab, 28, Md Sakib, 23, Shameem Hossain, 18, Nadim Sheikh, 19, Md Absar, 20, and Said Uddin, 18. The police’s counter-terrorism unit arrested them in Dhaka’s Sayedabad, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf on Sunday.

“Though the detained individuals were inspired by Al-Qaeda’s ideals, no direct connection has been found to that organisation,” said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of police, at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday.

Abdur Rab, one of the suspects, studied at a Qawmi madrasa. In June 2019, he went to Saudi Arabia. While there, he came across extremist posts and videos online and was radicalised into militancy. He was introduced to Said, another detainee, through comments on a social media video on violence against Rohingya people. He met Shameem, Sakib, Nadim, and several others in similar ways.

“Abdur Rab worked as the organiser and gathered the group together to discuss the formation of a state under Shariah law, religious war, and similar topics. At one point the group became acquainted with a Bangladeshi living abroad. That individual encouraged them to leave home and join the jihad,” Asaduzzaman said.