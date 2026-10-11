Bangladesh strongly condemns casualties in attack on Saudi airport

File Photo: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

File Photo: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

The Bangladesh government has strongly condemned the casualties caused by an attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

So far, 12 people, including two Bangladeshis, have been killed and more than 300 others injured in Saturday’s attack.

Condemning the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday: “Bangladesh strongly and unequivocally condemns the deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct 10, 2026, which resulted in casualties, including the tragic loss of two Bangladeshi nationals, and left numerous others injured, many of them critically.”

The Bangladesh mission in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities to obtain details of the deceased and injured Bangladeshis and to facilitate necessary assistance to those affected, the statement says.

The government says Bangladesh extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, including the families of the Bangladeshi victims, and prays for the swift and full recovery of all those injured.

“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

Reuters reported that the Houthis said the attack was part of a campaign of strikes against Saudi Arabia that the group began this summer.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said the dead included two Bangladeshis, four Saudi nationals, and one citizen each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt. According to the latest figures, 309 people were injured.

King Khalid International Airport has been attacked twice more over the past week. Those attacks killed four people and injured several others. An aircraft was also badly damaged.

Against the backdrop of these attacks, the Bangladesh government reiterated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia while again calling for the conflict in West Asia to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Bangladesh calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability,” the statement said.